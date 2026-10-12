Meghalaya inaugurates new Jirang block office, approves Rs 4.5 crore for Mawhati facility

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the new Jirang Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block Office at Patharkhmah in Ri-Bhoi district, highlighting the state's efforts to improve public access to government services through modern administrative infrastructure.

The facility, also known as the Block Integrated Development Complex (BIDC), was inaugurated by Ribansi Jamu, a footballer from Meghalaya who represents India at the under-20 level.

Announcing the inauguration in a social media post on October 12, Sangma said the foundation stone for the office had been laid a few years ago. He said modern block offices were being developed across Meghalaya to improve access to government schemes and strengthen service delivery.

The chief minister also highlighted the scale of ongoing development work in Ri-Bhoi, stating that more than 184 projects worth over Rs 1,847 crore were being implemented in the district.

Additionally, the state government has approved Rs 4.50 crore for the construction of a new block office for Mawhati C&RD Block. The move is aimed at ensuring that every block in the district has a dedicated office to serve residents.

Sangma thanked the people of Jirang for their continued support and said the new facility, along with other development initiatives across the constituency and Ri-Bhoi district, was intended to address public needs and aspirations.