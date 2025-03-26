The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved an increase in the Special Casual Leave entitlement for state government employees, raising it from 15 days to 30 days annually.

The decision, announced on March 26 during a Cabinet meeting, aimed at supporting government employees who participate in national and international sporting events.

Under the new policy, government employees will be granted Special Casual Leave for the actual days they participate in sporting events, as well as the time spent traveling to and from these tournaments.

The move is designed to encourage athletes who are government employees to train and compete, particularly in preparation for the upcoming National Games, which Meghalaya will host in 2027.

The extension of the Special Casual Leave is seen as a strategic step to support the state’s athletes while ensuring they can maintain a balance between their professional responsibilities and sporting careers.