The 7th Commissioner-level India-Bangladesh Joint Group of Customs Meeting held in Shillong has led to the resolution of several significant customs and trade issues between the two nations.

The two-day event, concluded on June 28, saw active participation from both sides, with a four-member delegation from Bangladesh led by Md. Kamruzzaman, Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, Jashore, and a ten-member delegation from India headed by M. Rahman, Commissioner of Customs Preventive Commissionerate, NER, Shillong.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation, improving efficiency, and advancing mutual goals in customs administration. Discussions aimed to strengthen efforts in customs enforcement, trade facilitation, and border security. Several pending issues at the ground level were resolved, while others were identified for escalation to higher-level forums, leading to significant progress in addressing customs and trade-related challenges.

Both sides reached a consensus on key issues related to bilateral trade and customs procedures, culminating in the signing of approved minutes.

The decision to hold regular Commissioner-level meetings was established during the 5th Joint Group of Customs Meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on February 23, 2009. This ongoing dialogue and partnership are crucial for strengthening cross-border trade efficiency, promoting economic growth, and fostering prosperity in both nations.