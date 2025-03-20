The Indian men's national team stamped their authority and defeated Maldives 3-0 in a FIFA international friendly at the JN Stadium, Shillong on March 19 evening.

This was Shillong's debut as a venue for international men's football, showcasing the strides the state has taken in terms of infrastructure and passionate fan support.

Sunil Chhetri scored on his return from international retirement while coach Manolo Marquez got his first win as the India men’s national football team coach and the team bagged their first win in 489 days. Two set-piece headers from Rahul Bheke and Liston Colaco put the Blue Tigers in the driving seat while talisman Chhetri scored his 95th goal on his return to the national team.

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Present on the occasion were several dignitaries, including the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Shakliar Warjri, and President of the Meghalaya Football Association, Shri Hamletson Dohling, greeting the players and match officials before kick-off.

The match proved to be a perfect preparation for India's 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh on 25 March, which will be held at the same venue. Maldives, meanwhile, were using this match as preparation for their qualifier against Philippines, also on 25 March.

This was the 19th meeting between the two sides, with India's tally now standing at 13 wins. Maldives have also won three times, with the remaining three games ending in draws. The last time these two sides met was in 2021, where India won 3-1 in the SAFF Championship.

India netted one of their goals in the first half, with Bheke (34') rising the highest in the box to head the ball provided by Brandon Fernandes into the back of the net.

Brandon, however, was badly injured later in the first half, having to be stretchered off and he is now in doubt for the game against Bangladesh.

In the second half Mahesh Singh took a corner that Liston (66') headed in to double the lead. The third goal followed exactly 10 minutes later, with Mahesh playing a low cross into the middle, which was then pushed by Liston to Chhetri on the edge of the box, which he then struck past the Maldives goalkeeper.

The excitement at the JN Stadium, hosting a senior men’s international match for the first time, was evident from the beginning as legendary striker Chhetri made a comeback to the national team after 286 days to play his 152nd match. The crowd was nearly on its feet in the very first minute when Chhetri created a move that could have fetched a goal.

In the 82nd minute, Manolo decided to take off his star striker and bring Irfan Yadwad on. While Chhetri stepped off the ground with a hero’s welcome, India played out the rest of the outing with a firm grip over the proceedings.