The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant commenced today at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. The exercise, scheduled to run from July 3 to July 16, 2024, aims to enhance joint military capabilities for counterinsurgency operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrains under the United Nations Mandate's Chapter VII.

The Indian contingent, represented by 45 personnel from the Battalion of Sikkim Scouts and other arms and services, joins forces with the Mongolian contingent from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion. The annual training event, conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia, saw its last edition in Mongolia in July 2023.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr. Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India, and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army. The exercise aims to bolster joint military capabilities for counterinsurgency operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrains under the United Nations Mandate's Chapter VII.

During the exercise, both armies will focus on tactical drills such as response to terrorist actions, establishment of a joint command post, setting up intelligence and surveillance centers, securing helipads, conducting special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations, and employing drones and counter-drone systems.

Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, and Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding 33 Corps of the Indian Army, are scheduled to attend the closing ceremony on July 16, 2024.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant will enable both nations to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations. The exercise aims to develop interoperability, camaraderie, and defense cooperation, further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Mongolia.