21 wagons of foodgrains were successfully delivered in Meghalaya, marking the Indian Railways first freight delivery.

Officals said, "The freight for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was delivered at the Mendipathar railway station in western Meghalaya on February 4," they added.

Speaking to PTI, an NFR spokesperson said, "A 21-wagon freight rake carrying foodgrains for the FCI arrived at Mendipathar station at 9:20 AM and was placed for unloading at 9:40 AM, marking the first time a goods train has been unloaded in Meghalaya."

"Mendipathar railway station is set to emerge as a vital hub for freight movement, significantly contributing to Meghalaya's development and strengthening the railway network in the Northeast," he added.

Operational 10 years ago, Mendipathar in North Garo Hills is the only railway station in the hill state.

Efforts to extend the railway line to Byrnihat, along the interstate border with Assam, and to the state capital, were stalled following sharp protests by the Khasi Students Union and other organisations, fearing an influx of outsiders into the state.