Seng Khasi Kmie, a prominent indigenous organisation, has strongly criticised Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma's assertion of Meghalaya being a "Christian state," calling for strict adherence to India's secular principles.

"India is a secular state," declared O Pyngrope, President of Seng Khasi Kmie, warning public officials to "uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and refrain from such off-the-cuff statements."

The organisation's rebuke came after Minister Sangma defended plans for Christian rituals at the upcoming Captain Williamson Sangma State University inauguration, stating, "If the Parliament can be blessed with Hindu rituals why not Christian Ritual in a Christian State."

Seng Khasi Kmie demanded that "the inauguration of the State University be done in a secular manner, without involving any religious institution."

Supporting this stance, earlier Seinraij Jowai, another indigenous group, emphasised the region's pre-Christian heritage. "During pre-British period no other religion existed in Meghalaya except the Indigenous faith," the organisation stated, highlighting traditional festivals like Behdienkhlam, Chad Sukra, and Shad Suk Mynsiem.