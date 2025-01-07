Seinraij Jowai, an indigenous rights organisation, has strongly opposed the Meghalaya government's plan to hold a Christian prayer service during the inauguration of the state's first university.

The controversy erupted after Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma defended the planned religious ceremony at Captain Williamson Sangma State University, scheduled for January 13, saying "If the Parliament can be blessed with Hindu rituals why not Christian Ritual in a Christian State."

This statement has drawn sharp criticism from Seinraij Jowai, which argues that labelling Meghalaya a "Christian state" undermines its indigenous heritage. "During pre-British period no other religion existed in Meghalaya except the Indigenous faith," the organization stated in its press release.

The group highlighted several traditional festivals including Behdienkhlam, Chad Sukra, and Shad Suk Mynsiem as evidence of the region's deep-rooted indigenous cultural identity.

Citing constitutional principles, Seinraij Jowai emphasized that India has been secular since its formation, referencing the Supreme Court's 1994 S.R. Bommai case. The organisation argued that government-sponsored religious ceremonies violate constitutional provisions for religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26.

"Running of any Official Program of the Government or even decorating Office Buildings and celebrating Festivals of one particular Religion within the Government Office Premises is an arrogation and a breach of Right to Religious Freedom," the press release stated.

While acknowledging the state government's efforts in education and other sectors, Seinraij Jowai's president Hercules Toi and general secretary Arwotki Sumer have called for Chief Ministerial intervention to protect indigenous religious practices and maintain religious harmony in the state.