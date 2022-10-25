With the grip of cyclone Sitrang in the northeast region, the connectivity via air and railway has been severely impacted as on October 25.

Speaking to India Today NE, an official at the Airport Authority of India stated that all Indigo flight heading to and from Meghalaya, Shillong stands suspended on October 25.

The Shillong-Silchar, Kolkata-Shillong and Dibrugarh-Shillong routes have been impacted owing to the cyclone in Kolkata.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on October 24, several other flights from Lengpui Airport, managed by the state government, also remained cancelled.

On the other hand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said two intra-state trains - the Agartala-Sabroom-Agartala and the Agartala-Dharmanagar-Agartala have been cancelled in view of the weather alert.

Meanwhile, officials at the NF Railway confirmed that till now the rain has not yet caused any flooding or landslides.

As per the bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department, a deep depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “SITRANG”, pronounced as “Si-Trang”) weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh and its neighbourhood.

The Deep Depression over Bangladesh moved north-northeastward with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 6 hours and further weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST on October 25.

Further, it is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 6 hours.

With a warning of rainfall over the northeastern states- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on 25th October.