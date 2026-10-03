Meghalaya infant dies in mother's arms during 3-hour trek for medical help

An ailing infant died in his mother's arms while the family was carrying him for nearly three hours to seek medical help in a remote village in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, with villagers blaming poor road connectivity for the tragedy.

The incident took place on October 2 in Domkyrkoh village under the Rambrai C&RD Block of Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency.

According to villagers, the child's parents spent the night trying to arrange a vehicle after his health deteriorated. However, drivers reportedly refused to enter the village, citing the poor condition of the road, and asked the family to bring the child to Mawdet, around 10 km away.

With no vehicle available, the parents began the journey on foot the following morning, carrying the ailing infant. After walking for nearly three hours, the child died in his mother's arms before the family could reach medical help, villagers said.

Videos purportedly showing the family carrying the child have also surfaced on social media.

The incident has brought renewed attention to road connectivity and access to emergency healthcare in the remote area. Domkyrkoh is among the villages under the newly created Rambrai C&RD Block in West Khasi Hills.

Rs 25-crore road project under scrutiny

The tragedy has also raised questions over a proposed road project intended to improve connectivity in the area.

A 10-km road connecting Mainop, Mawiong, Rambrai and Domkyrkoh was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 25 crore, with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong having earlier laid its foundation stone.

The project was intended to improve access to healthcare, markets and other essential services for residents of the remote villages. However, villagers claimed that the road remains in poor condition and that people continue to depend on footpaths, particularly during emergencies.

Village headman B Syiem confirmed the incident and urged the authorities to take steps to prevent similar tragedies.

The deputy commissioner has sought a detailed report on the incident, an official said.

The death has triggered fresh concerns over the implementation of rural road projects and the difficulties faced by remote communities in accessing emergency medical care.