A newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned at a pan shop near Civil Hospital in Shillong early yesterday morning, according to officials from the District Child Protection Unit of East Khasi Hills.

The infant, found around 5:30 am, has been placed under the care of the Lawei Baphyrnai Specialised Adoption Agency in Shillong, where she is currently receiving necessary attention and support.

Authorities have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the child's family or relatives. Anyone with knowledge about the infant's identity or background is urged to contact either the District Child Protection Unit office at 0364-7962188, the Child Welfare Committee office at the same number, or directly reach the Lawei Baphyrnai Specialised Adoption Agency in Lumsohphoh at 9612168593.

Officials emphasised that this information must be provided within 60 days of the notice publication. If no verifiable information is received during this period, the child will be legally cleared for adoption proceedings.