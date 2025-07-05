Meghalaya pressure group demands Amit Shah for ILP extension to state amid security concerns

Meghalaya pressure group Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the urgent extension of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to the entire state.

The letter raises serious concerns over growing internal security threats, demographic shifts, and alleged infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Home Minister, HITO highlighted what it termed as “alarming geopolitical developments” that have implications for Meghalaya’s internal security. The group cited recent ceasefire developments along the India-Pakistan western front and the “credible intelligence” on increased infiltration from Bangladesh, allegedly supported by Pakistan’s ISI, as pressing reasons to tighten border regulations in the Northeast.

“The growing number of illegal infiltrations into Meghalaya—allegedly facilitated through monetary inducements—raises pressing concerns,” the letter stated. HITO warned that such activity not only undermines India’s sovereignty but could serve as a conduit for sleeper cells and terror networks.

Raising further alarm, HITO claimed that thousands of fake Aadhaar and EPIC cards have reportedly been used by infiltrators to illegally access welfare schemes and blend into local populations. The organization also cited the recent murder in Sohra, reportedly involving non-locals from Madhya Pradesh, as an example of why better regulatory mechanisms are urgently required.

Calling the incident “avoidable,” HITO reiterated its long-standing demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system, which is already operational in several other northeastern states including Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“The need for implementing ILP in Meghalaya is no longer a matter of cultural protection alone but is now a strategic necessity in the interest of national security,” the letter emphasized.

The group argued that the ILP system, under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, would help in:

1. Enhance border security by regulating unchecked entry.

2. Safeguard indigenous communities and maintain demographic stability.

3. Help detect and deter the entry of anti-national elements and sleeper cells.

4. Reinforce national efforts against cross-border terrorism and infiltration.

HITO has appealed to the Home Minister to act swiftly in consultation with the state government and local institutions to protect Meghalaya’s demographic and cultural fabric. “We place our trust in your leadership and commitment to the unity and integrity of India,” the letter concluded.