The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ri Bhoi district, Arpit Upadhyaya, on May 13, said that inquiries to check illegal earth cutting taking place from the down site of Byrnihat to the Khanapara area are underway.

The probe was initiated after various parties lodged multiple complaints regarding illegal earth cutting.

This illegal process has caused massive destruction of hills in the district.

Speaking to reporters, DC Arpit Upadhyaya stated that the District Administration has received several complaints regarding illegal hill destruction through earth cutting by certain individuals following which the matter was taken seriously by the administration. He further said that it has adversely affected the environment and polluted the atmosphere.

While the authorities in charge have sought information and details from the Divisional Forest Officer of the Territorial Forest Department, the DC also mentioned that a Magistrate has been appointed to take important measures to investigate the issue, and a special committee has been set up.

Furthermore, Upadhyaya assured that formal reports will be submitted soon.