The Meghalaya government has launched an innovative tuberculosis (TB) control initiative that integrates traditional healers into modern medical efforts to combat the disease. The programme is designed to address challenges posed by the state’s remote terrain, limited telecom connectivity, and the deep-rooted trust in traditional medicine among local communities.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal highlighted the significance of the approach, emphasising that Meghalaya’s community systems are strong and influential. “The state has recognised the unique challenges of hard-to-reach areas, poor telecom networks, and the reliance on traditional healers. This has shaped our strategy for TB control,” he said.

To bridge the gap between conventional healthcare and indigenous practices, the government has trained traditional healers to identify potential TB cases. These healers play a key role in early detection by screening patients and referring suspected cases for medical evaluation. They are also incentivized with financial rewards when their referrals lead to confirmed TB diagnoses.

Alongside community-driven interventions, technology has been a cornerstone of the initiative. The state has deployed hand-held X-ray machines to enhance diagnostic reach in isolated areas. Additionally, the number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines has increased significantly, improving early detection rates.

In Ri Bhoi district alone, six NAAT machines and over a dozen hand-held X-ray devices are in operation, expanding diagnostic capabilities where traditional access to healthcare is limited.