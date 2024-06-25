A comprehensive two-day training program on organic farming practices concluded on June 25 marking a significant step towards Meghalaya's goal of becoming a fully organic state by 2030.

The event, hosted by Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd. in partnership with the District Horticulture Office, brought together Local Resource Persons and Cluster Coordinators cum Field Inspectors at the District and Local Research Station and Laboratories.

The programme focused on equipping participants with essential knowledge for implementing key initiatives such as the Mission Organic Value Chain Development Phase IV and Meghalaya State Organic Mission 2.0. These schemes aim to develop crop-specific organic production clusters, foster partnerships between farmers and organic businesses, and create market access to boost farmer incomes.

Experts from the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), and the Cooperation Department led sessions covering a wide range of topics. These included cooperative society formation, organic farming basics adhering to National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) guidelines, field preparation techniques, soil sampling methods, on-farm input preparation, and post-harvest practices.

The success of this training could have far-reaching implications for Meghalaya's agricultural sector, potentially leading to increased organic produce exports and improved livelihoods for local farmers.