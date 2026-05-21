Meghalaya inter-school athletics meet begins with nearly 900 participants

Shillong hosted the State-Level Inter-School Athletics Meet 2026 on May 20, bringing together nearly 900 athletes and team officials from all 12 districts for a three-day competition aimed at identifying and nurturing sporting talent across Meghalaya.

The meet, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with the Meghalaya Athletics Association, opened at the Sports Training Centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Mawkynroh in the NEHU campus. Competitions will continue till May 22 across 48 events in the under-14, under-16 and under-18 categories for boys and girls.

Officials said the event follows large-scale district-level participation, where 9,681 athletes from 380 schools competed to qualify for the state meet. The government described the athletics championship as part of Meghalaya’s wider push to strengthen grassroots sports development ahead of the 39th National Games, which the state is set to host.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, John F Kharshiing of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association highlighted recent changes in the state’s sports sector, including upgraded infrastructure, higher cash incentives for medal winners and job opportunities for athletes under the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy.

He said sports had become an important medium for cultural exchange and social connection across districts, adding that participation and discipline were as important as winning medals.

Deputy Director of Sports and Youth Affairs P.B. War Nongbri said the state government was adopting a “mission-mode approach” to sports development and described the upcoming National Games as an opportunity to showcase Meghalaya’s sporting potential and hospitality on a national stage.

The opening day featured heats and finals in sprint and middle-distance races along with field events such as long jump, high jump, javelin throw, and shot put. Relay races and triathlon events were also conducted during the day.

The state-level meet is aimed at encouraging teamwork, resilience and skill development among school students while creating a pathway for promising athletes to progress to higher levels of competition.