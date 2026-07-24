Meghalaya inter-school karate meet records highest-ever participation

A record 802 karatekas from 126 schools are competing in the 32nd Meghalaya State-Level Inter-School Karate Tournament 2026, which got underway in Shillong on July 23, reflecting the steady growth of the sport across the state.

The three-day championship is being organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. The tournament is being held at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall of the Sports Authority of India centre on the NEHU campus.

This year's participation has surpassed last year's figures of 748 competitors from 104 schools. St Anthony's Higher Secondary School are the defending champions in the boys' category, while Auxilium Girls' Higher Secondary School hold the girls' title.

Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) Working President John F Kharshiing attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest, while MSOA General Secretary Finely L Pariat was the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Kharshiing praised AMKA, describing it as "one of the few state associations to have an inter-school programme". Pariat also commended the association, calling it "one of the best sports associations in the state".

With Meghalaya set to host the 39th National Games next year, the championship is expected to provide a platform for emerging talent. Several senior participants are likely to be in contention for the state squad if karate features in the National Games programme.

The opening ceremony also saw AMKA felicitate two state karatekas for their medal-winning performances at the South Asian Karate Championship held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Daniel Dabiangbha Warjri secured a gold medal in the Boys' Junior -68kg Kumite event, while Gideon Tympuin claimed bronze in the Men's Under-21 Individual Kata category.

The awards were presented by the chief guest and guest of honour. Pariat also announced cash incentives on behalf of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association to recognise the duo's achievements at the international event.

Before the competitions began, Daniel led the athletes' oath, following which Kharshiing formally declared the tournament open.