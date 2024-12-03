Just when Meghalaya thought it had seen every possible headline act, international pop sensation Blue is set to transform Shillong's New Year's Eve celebration into an unforgettable musical spectacle.

Presented by Fukra Entertainment and a consortium of event partners, "One Night, One Love ft. BLUE" promises an extraordinary countdown to 2025.

The legendary British boy band, renowned for chart-toppers like "All Rise" and "One Love," will mark their first-ever performance in Shillong. This exclusive concert guarantees an explosive start to the new year, building on last year's memorable Sean Kingston performance.

Shillong continues its transformation into an international music destination, hosting an unprecedented lineup of global artists throughout 2023 and 2024.

This year alone, the state witnessed performances by music legends including Akon, Europe, Calum Scott, and Boney M among others. The musical extravaganza shows no signs of slowing down, with upcoming concerts already confirmed.

Next February, Ed Sheeran and Mr. Big are set to take the stage, while March promises a performance by Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter. The state's concert calendar reveals a staggering trend: at least two international sensations are performing in Meghalaya each month.

Blue's upcoming New Year's Eve concert is just another highlight in this remarkable musical journey, signalling Meghalaya's emergence as a premier destination for global music events.