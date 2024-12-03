Dobol Lake English School in South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya hosted a special programme on December 3 to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event, organised by the District Social Welfare Office, Ampati, saw participation from over 180 individuals with disabilities (PwDs) across the district.

The programme began with an address by District Social Welfare Officer Zanera Marak, followed by Chief Guest Dr Norimchi R Marak, Senior Medical and Health Officer of Melim PHC, who emphasised the importance of personal hygiene for maintaining good health.

Tanya Derimchi Ch Marak, Legal cum Probation Officer from DCPU Ampati, highlighted the rights of PwDs, noting their representation as 16% of the global population and 2.2% in India. She encouraged participants to secure disability certificates to access government benefits and stressed the importance of inclusivity in combating discrimination.

Participant Salen Marak shared personal challenges related to employment opportunities, urging authorities to address barriers and improve accessibility. He highlighted the 4% job reservation for PwDs and sought better implementation of supportive measures.

Begimme G Sangma from the One Stop Centre, Ampati, discussed the need for protecting PwDs from sexual harassment and empowering them to assert their rights.

The event featured games, sports activities, and prize distributions, along with free health screenings for participants. Gifts were also distributed as a gesture of appreciation.