The Meghalaya Government on November 28 restore the internet data services after seven days of suspension following the violence that broke out in the state due to the firing incident at Assam-Meghalaya border leading to the death of 6 people including one Assam Forest Guard.

It may be mentioned, the government of Meghalaya suspended the internet after the Mukroh firing incident on November 22 morning to minimise the transmission of information through pictures, videos and text, having the potential to cause serious breakdown of law and order.

The seven districts affected by the suspension are West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri - Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on November 25 said that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has declared a shutdown of the internet to mask their failure.

''72 hours after the horrific Mukhroh killings have passed, but the MDA government's ineptitude has only led to sheer inaction. Curbing the democratic right to information, the MDA government has declared a shutdown of the internet to mask their failure,'' AITC said in an official statement.

The Trinamool Congress also alleged that the MDA government's complacency is making them complicit in the tragic Mukhroh deaths.

On November 23, the Trinamool Congress targeted the Meghalaya government over the violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border Trinamool Congress.

Expressing his anguish over the violence, National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the incidents show the Meghalaya government's inefficiency in maintaining law and order in the state.