Meghalaya government on November 25 decided to further extend the suspension for another 48 hours in seven districts, all in the eastern range of the state – West Jaintia Hills, East Jaiñtia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri – Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

Earlier, the state government had extended the suspension of internet services until November 26.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has declared a shutdown of the internet to mask their failure.

''72 hours after the horrific Mukhroh killings have passed, but the MDA government's ineptitude has only led to sheer inaction. Curbing the democratic right to information, the MDA government has declared a shutdown of the internet to mask their failure,'' AITC said in an official statement.