The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly's Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes met with their Karnataka counterparts on Monday to discuss strategies for improving support systems for marginalised communities across both states.

Lahkmen Rymbui, who chairs the Meghalaya committee, hosted the session at the Annexe Hall in Rilbong, Shillong. The Karnataka delegation was led by AR Krishnamurthy, with eight other legislators participating in the discussions.

The meeting centred on sharing successful welfare programs and identifying areas where both states could strengthen their approach to supporting scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, and other backward classes. Officials from both legislative assemblies attended to provide technical input on existing policies.

Rupa M Marak, a committee member from Dadenggre, highlighted the practical value of the exchange. "We had an engaging discussion on the various welfare initiatives implemented by the governments of Karnataka and Meghalaya," he said after the meeting. "This exchange of ideas and perspectives will certainly help us shape more inclusive policies not just for our respective states, but for the nation as a whole."

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of interstate cooperation on welfare policies, as state governments seek to learn from each other's experiences in addressing the needs of vulnerable populations. Both committees agreed to continue working together to develop more effective support systems for marginalised communities.

The meeting represents part of ongoing efforts by state legislatures to strengthen their oversight of welfare programs and ensure resources reach intended beneficiaries more effectively.