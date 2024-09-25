Meghalaya introduces QR code tracking for liquor bottles, approves composite license for hotels
Meghalaya introduces QR code tracking for liquor and composite licenses for hotels. This aims to streamline operations and improve revenue tracking.
The Meghalaya government approved the introduction of a QR code tracking system for products of the Excise Department and provision of a composite license for hotels, during a cabinet meeting on September 25.
The state government approved the implementation of new rules under the Meghalaya Excise Rules.
Following the meet, the Meghalaya CM took to the microblogging site X sharing details of the major additions.
He informed that under the QR code tracking system, the facility of excise functionalities of all liquor bottles sold in the state with a QR code hologram for real-time tracking will be implemented.
The move aims to stop leakages in the system as every bottle which gets sold will include a QR code on it, making it convenient for authorities to track every location the bottle goes through.
"This will enable real-time stock/production/sales update and also track revenue generated from the sales," he stated.
Furthermore, he said that the Cabinet gave a nod to the provision of a composite license for hotels in view of the existing & upcoming 5 Star Hotels and to streamline the system of licenses.
He said, "Previously, hotels had to apply for separate licenses for F&B services (eg. hotel, restaurant and bar licenses) which is an inconvenience for such establishments. Therefore, in view of the existing & upcoming 5 Star Hotels and to streamline the system of licenses, cabinet approved the amendment."
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