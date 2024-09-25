The Meghalaya government approved the introduction of a QR code tracking system for products of the Excise Department and provision of a composite license for hotels, during a cabinet meeting on September 25.

The state government approved the implementation of new rules under the Meghalaya Excise Rules.

Following the meet, the Meghalaya CM took to the microblogging site X sharing details of the major additions.

He informed that under the QR code tracking system, the facility of excise functionalities of all liquor bottles sold in the state with a QR code hologram for real-time tracking will be implemented.

The move aims to stop leakages in the system as every bottle which gets sold will include a QR code on it, making it convenient for authorities to track every location the bottle goes through.

"This will enable real-time stock/production/sales update and also track revenue generated from the sales," he stated.

Furthermore, he said that the Cabinet gave a nod to the provision of a composite license for hotels in view of the existing & upcoming 5 Star Hotels and to streamline the system of licenses.

He said, "Previously, hotels had to apply for separate licenses for F&B services (eg. hotel, restaurant and bar licenses) which is an inconvenience for such establishments. Therefore, in view of the existing & upcoming 5 Star Hotels and to streamline the system of licenses, cabinet approved the amendment."