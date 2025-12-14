Meghalaya introduces refundable ‘Green Deposit’ to tackle plastic waste at eco-tourism sites

In a bid to curb plastic pollution at high-footfall eco-tourism destinations, the Meghalaya government on Sunday, December 14 rolled out a refundable ‘Green Deposit’ scheme, making visitors accountable for plastic waste generated during their trips, officials said.

Under the initiative, tourists carrying plastic bottles, wrappers or bags into notified areas will be required to pay a refundable deposit of ₹100 at entry points. The amount will be returned once visitors deposit or dispose of their plastic waste at designated exit counters, ensuring responsible waste management.

The scheme has been implemented at some of Meghalaya’s most frequented natural attractions, including Cherrapunjee, Dawki and the Living Root Bridges, where a surge in tourist inflow has resulted in a significant increase in plastic litter. Officials said the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste poses a serious threat to rivers, forests and fragile ecosystems in these environmentally sensitive zones.

State authorities said the Green Deposit initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism practices, encourage behavioural change among visitors and reduce the environmental footprint of tourism in the hill state. The government plans to monitor the scheme closely and may extend it to other eco-sensitive destinations based on its effectiveness.