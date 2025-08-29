Meghalaya invests Rs 65 lakh in sports development on National Sports Day

Meghalaya marked National Sports Day with substantial financial commitments to athletic development, distributing Rs 45 lakh to 103 beneficiaries under the YESS Meghalaya initiative and launching a new Rs 20 lakh fitness program across the state.

The dual celebrations in Shillong and Tura on August 29 honoured 136 athletes and 22 coaches from the recent 6th Meghalaya Games, highlighting the state government's expanding investment in sports infrastructure and talent development.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri announced ambitious plans for the state's sporting future, including a dedicated sports hostel facility backed by a Rs 100 crore allocation. "Our objective is to be able to produce local athletes by the next Olympic Games," Warjri said during the ceremony.

The newly launched Megha Fit Phase 1 represents the government's broader strategy to build what officials call "a healthier and more active Meghalaya." The initiative forms part of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's flagship YESS Meghalaya program, which has supported youth organisations and NGOs since its 2022 launch.

Warjri emphasised the government's evolving approach to sports development since 2018. "Despite all challenges, the government has achieved major strides and milestones," he noted, pointing to improvements in infrastructure, professional coaching, and motivational support systems.

The minister framed the financial investments as strategic rather than purely expenditure-based. "The money spent is not a mere expenditure but an investment because we believe that this will empower sports associations and the youth as a whole," Warjri stated.

YESS Meghalaya extends financial support to youth organizations, societies, and NGOs statewide, focusing on awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and community engagement activities designed to strengthen youth leadership.

The Tura celebration featured Additional Deputy Commissioner Nipon Hajong, who highlighted sports' role in promoting unity and community well-being across the state.

Athletes participating in both ceremonies took the National Sports Day pledge, reinforcing the government's commitment to building a comprehensive sports ecosystem that can compete at national and international levels.

The Department of Sports & Youth Affairs organised both events as part of its broader mandate to nurture local talent while strengthening the state's sporting infrastructure through sustained investment and professional development programs.