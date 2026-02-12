Meghalaya invites STEM proposals with grants up to Rs 2 lakh to tackle local challenges

The State Council of Science, Technology and Environment (SCSTE), Meghalaya, has opened applications for short-term projects aimed at delivering measurable socio-economic benefits across the state.

The call for proposals, announced by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district, invites projects under the theme “Science and Technology for Socio-Economic Benefit in Meghalaya”. The programme seeks practical solutions to local challenges through applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

SCSTE, an autonomous body under the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department of the Meghalaya government, is encouraging six-month projects that demonstrate clear, community-level impact. The emphasis is on innovation that can translate into tangible outcomes rather than theoretical research.

Funding support varies by category. School students may receive up to Rs 20,000, college students up to Rs 1.5 lakh, research scholars up to ₹2 lakh, and applicants under the open category up to Rs1 lakh. The open category includes unemployed youth, grassroots innovators, NGOs, registered societies, retired academicians or government employees, and other residents of Meghalaya with viable proposals.

Eligible participants include school and college students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, M.Phil. and PhD scholars, as well as individual citizens proposing workable projects. The council expects submissions to outline clear objectives, implementation plans and measurable socio-economic outcomes.

Priority areas include agriculture and life sciences, environmental science and engineering, health and biomedical innovation, digital technology, infrastructure development, traditional knowledge validation, STEM-based livelihood initiatives, disaster communication systems and ecological restoration. Interdisciplinary proposals addressing local issues are also eligible.

The last date for submission is March 16, 2026. Applications can be submitted online through the official SCSTE website or offline at its office in Shillong. Proposals will undergo a two-stage evaluation process, beginning with screening by an expert committee followed by a presentation and final assessment. Approved projects will receive funding in two instalments, subject to satisfactory progress.