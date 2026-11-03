Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Batskhem Myrboh has questioned the Meghalaya government's support for an upcoming gospel music concert in Shillong, arguing that the state should not extend official backing to religious events organised for a particular community.

Myrboh, the VPP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha bypoll, raised the issue in a social media post ahead of the December 12 concert featuring international gospel music collective Maverick City Music.

"It is wrong for the state to organise a religious function for one particular group. If it holds for one, it has to hold for every other group," Myrboh wrote.

Pointing to India's secular character, he added, "India, including Meghalaya, is supposed to be secular. Religion is best left to individuals and private parties."

His remarks have triggered a debate on social media, with commenters expressing differing views on the government's involvement in religious and community events.

Some questioned Myrboh's criticism, arguing that the state had not created or promoted a religion but had merely recognised a community event. One commenter said that if such recognition was considered inappropriate, the same standard should apply to every religious function attended by public officials.

Others supported the argument for keeping religion and government affairs separate. Invoking the Biblical principle of giving to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God, one commenter argued that there should be a clear separation between the Church and the state, with neither interfering in the other's affairs.

However, not all reactions supported Myrboh's position. A commenter identifying as a VPP supporter defended government support for religious and community traditions, arguing that secularism meant equal respect for all faiths rather than withdrawing public support from events that hold significance for people.

Another response said religion and politics had their respective roles in society and could contribute to the common good, but should not become instruments for personal or political ambition.

The controversy also brings renewed attention to the VPP's relationship with sections of the Church and church leaders. The party received support from sections of the Christian community during the last Meghalaya Assembly election. Myrboh's criticism of government support for a Church-organised event has therefore prompted questions among some supporters about the role of religion in public life and politics.

The concert, scheduled for December 12 at Madan Polo in Shillong, is being organised by the Mission and Evangelism Department of the KJP Assembly as part of its pre-Christmas celebrations. The event has the support of the Meghalaya government and is being organised in collaboration with Rocksii EMG.

Atlanta-based Maverick City Music is internationally recognised for its contemporary gospel music and has won multiple Grammy Awards and GMA Dove Awards. Its Grammy-winning works include Old Church Basement, a collaboration with Elevation Worship, and Breathe.

The collective also performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside Elevation Worship, becoming the first Christian gospel group to perform on the ceremony's stage in two decades, according to the organisers.

The concert is also expected to provide a platform for local musicians from Meghalaya to showcase their talent.

Beyond the musical programme, the KJP Assembly plans to raise funds for its social welfare initiatives, including humanitarian assistance, educational programmes and healthcare services. The organisers have appealed to churches and the public in Meghalaya and beyond to attend, stating that the proceeds will support their community development projects.

Tickets have been priced at Rs 1,000 for Silver, Rs 2,500 for Gold and Rs 10,000 for the Patron's Lounge category. Donors contributing Rs 10,000 or more will also receive certificates signed by the artistes.