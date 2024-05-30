Meghalaya government has issued advisories to the public in light of the incessant rainfall and strong winds affecting the state due to Cyclone Remal. The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat, has informed that traffic has been obstructed due to landslides and waterlogging on several stretches of National Highway 06 and other roads.

In a press release, the authorities stated that NH-06 at Byndihati is blocked due to a landslide, and traffic is likely to remain closed for 4-6 hours. Additionally, NH-06 at Mynkre and Umtyra is inaccessible for low-clearance vehicles due to waterlogging, while NH-06 near Sonapyrdi Tunnel and PWD roads near Shnongrim, Dkhiah-Saipung-Sutnga-Moulsei-Haflong (DSSMH) road, and Borghat-Sonapur are affected by landslides.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel as much as possible and carry sufficient food and water if traveling on the affected routes. They are also urged to follow traffic regulations, maintain their lanes, avoid parking near trees, and remain inside their vehicles if stuck in traffic jams to protect themselves from thunderstorms and lightning.

The Deputy Commissioner has also provided guidelines to stay safe during intense thunder and lightning. These include seeking shelter indoors, avoiding electrical conductors, water bodies, elevated areas, and tall objects. The public has been instructed to crouch down with their feet together and hands over their ears if caught outside with no shelter. Additionally, they have been advised to keep windows and doors closed, avoid using corded phones, and refrain from carrying metal objects or being in touch with them.

The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during the inclement weather conditions.