The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has imposed a ban on dumping soil, debris, and garbage along key highway routes under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The order covers the stretch from Rilbong Junction to Upper Shillong and the Shillong-Guwahati National Highway.

It follows reports of unauthorised waste disposal at Umshyrpi near Rilbong Point, raising concerns over public health and obstruction to ongoing infrastructure work by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Authorities have warned that any violation of this order will attract prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The order is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.