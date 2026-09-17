Meghalaya issues counselling SOP for 138 MBBS seats for 2026-27

Meghalaya has released the Combined Counselling Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for MBBS admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, covering 138 seats under the Central Pool, other quotas and the State Quota of Shillong Medical College (SMC).

The counselling will be conducted by the Meghalaya State Counselling Authority for Medical Education (MSCAMA), with the state planning a common and synchronised process, as far as practicable, based on a single merit list drawn from candidates' NEET-UG 2026 All India Rank.

Of the 138 seats, 96 are allocated to Meghalaya under the Central Pool and other quotas, while 42 are State Quota seats at Shillong Medical College. The 96 seats include 53 Central Pool seats, 14 at NEIGRIHMS, 16 at RIMS Imphal, 10 in government medical colleges in Assam and three in Tripura.

The 42 State Quota seats at SMC will be distributed under Meghalaya's reservation policy, with 40 per cent each for Khasi and Jaintia and Garo categories, 15 per cent unreserved and five per cent for SC/OST candidates. The National Medical Commission has sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for SMC for 2026-27, including eight under the All-India Quota.

Admission will be based on NEET-UG 2026 results, along with the applicable eligibility and reservation requirements. Candidates must have completed Class XII or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English and must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2026.

The counselling will have four rounds, including a Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates will have to register online and undergo verification of their NEET qualification, identity, category certificates, Permanent Residential Certificate, educational qualifications and other documents.

Students admitted through State Government-sponsored MBBS seats will have to execute a bond with the Health and Family Welfare Department. Those admitted under the State Quota will also be required to complete at least five years of service in government hospitals or recognised Mission hospitals under the applicable medical public service policy.

MSCAMA will operate a counselling control room, help desk and grievance redressal mechanism during the admission process. The authority will also issue official notifications and information materials and monitor social media for misinformation, fake notices, fraudulent websites, impersonation and cyber fraud.

The department has advised candidates to rely only on official communications from MSCAMA and the Health and Family Welfare Department during the counselling process.