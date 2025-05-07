Meghalaya Civil Defence and Home Guards have released specific instructions for citizens regarding the upcoming mock air raid precaution exercise. The official directive outlines a precise timeline and expectations for public participation.

The exercise will begin at exactly 6:28 pm with an "Action Warning" siren featuring "fluctuating or warbling notes" that will sound for two minutes, signalling simulated incoming air raids. At this signal, residents must immediately move indoors and seek shelter.

Two minutes later, at 6:30 pm, a blackout will commence. "Citizens are requested to switch off inverters for 2 minutes," the order specifies, though it clarifies that "vehicular traffic will not be affected and move about as normal" during this period.

The simulation will conclude at 6:32 pm with an "All Clear" signal—a steady-pitch siren sounding for one minute—marking the end of both the simulated raid and the blackout.

The directive emphasises the importance of public compliance, noting the exercise is being "carried out for public safety and our Nation's security." Authorities expect full cooperation from all citizens to ensure the drill achieves its intended objectives.