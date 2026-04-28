Meghalaya issues five-day storm and heavy rain alert for East Khasi Hills

Shillong authorities have issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning and intense rainfall across East Khasi Hills district from April 27 to May 1. The alert follows a forecast by the India Meteorological Department, indicating strong winds and a heightened risk of disruption over the five-day period.

Storm conditions began on April 27 with very heavy rainfall and gusty winds of up to 50–60 kmph. Similar weather is expected to persist from April 28 to 30, with thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain accompanied by winds of 40–50 kmph. On May 1, the district is likely to continue experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph.

Officials have urged residents to take precautionary measures, warning of possible flash floods, especially near rivers and streams. People have been advised to secure loose materials such as tin sheets, bricks and signage that could be blown away during strong winds. Electrical appliances should be switched off during lightning activity to reduce the risk of damage or injury.

The advisory also cautions against walking or driving through flooded areas, highlighting the danger of strong undercurrents. Residents are asked to avoid rivers, waterfalls and streams during the period and to maintain distance from electric poles and power lines to prevent electrocution.

Emergency assistance will be available through the helpline number 112. Authorities have called on the public to remain alert and follow safety guidelines until conditions improve.