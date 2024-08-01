The Meghalaya government has released new guidelines for establishing coke oven plants with production capacities under 25,000 MT per annum. The Forest and Environment Department's notification outlines strict location requirements for both standalone plants and clusters.

Standalone coke plants must be situated 500 metres from main roads, 1 km from village outskirts and public facilities, and 100 meters from major water bodies. A minimum 1 km separation between individual plants is mandated.

For coke plant clusters, defined as two or more units within 1 km of each other, stricter rules apply. These must be 1 km from main roads, 3 km from villages and public places, and 200 metres from significant water sources. A 5 km buffer between clusters is required.

The guidelines also specify green belt requirements, with 100-metre buffer zones for standalone units and 300 meters for clusters. Cluster units must share a common approach road.

Environmental protection measures and emission standards will adhere to existing national regulations.

This move follows advice from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and a High Court order.