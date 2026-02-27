Meghalaya issues health advisory after suspected meningococcal infection cases in Shillong

The Meghalaya government has issued a public health advisory after suspected cases of meningococcal infection were reported in Shillong, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance and containment measures.

The advisory was issued by the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department following reports that two Anganwadi trainees had died due to suspected meningococcal infection.

Officials said the cases were reported from a training centre in Shillong, after which authorities moved swiftly to identify all contacts and place them under observation. Health officials stressed that those identified are being closely monitored and that there is no immediate cause for public panic, even as preventive steps have been intensified.

In an official statement, the Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Department said the State Surveillance Unit has been notified and epidemiological investigations have been initiated. The District Surveillance Unit of East Khasi Hills district, in coordination with the State Surveillance Unit, has begun active case detection, contact tracing, laboratory review and strengthening of surveillance measures.

The authorities assured that the situation is under control and that no new suspected cases have been detected so far. The department said all necessary public health actions, including identification and monitoring of close contacts and implementation of appropriate preventive interventions, are being carried out as per standard outbreak response protocols.

As part of precautionary measures, the advisory urged citizens to wear masks in poorly ventilated or crowded places, maintain respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, practise frequent handwashing and avoid crowded areas. People were also advised to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet to support immunity.

The department further cautioned the public to remain alert for symptoms such as sudden high fever, headache, vomiting, rapidly spreading rash, pale or bluish skin and neck stiffness, and to seek immediate medical attention if such symptoms appear. Citizens were also urged to refrain from spreading unverified information and to cooperate with health authorities, with officials emphasising that early detection and preventive action are key to preventing any potential spread.