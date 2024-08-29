The Government of Meghalaya issued a health advisory for travellers in response to the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on August 14.

Travellers who have visited countries with confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases within the past 21 days are urged to contact the 14410 or 108 helpline if they develop symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, or unexplained rash. This measure aims to ensure prompt medical care and guidance from health authorities.

As of August 18, monkeypox cases have been reported in several African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, as well as the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East. India's last reported case was in Kerala in March 2024, involving an individual with a history of international travel.

The Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Department emphasised that preparedness and response measures have been strengthened at the highest level following the WHO's declaration. Officials are advising the public to remain calm and stay informed through official channels.