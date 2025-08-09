Meghalaya issues health advisory following GBS detection in Pune

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in Meghalaya has issued a public health advisory, urging citizens to seek immediate medical attention at the first sign of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) to prevent potential outbreaks in the state.

The advisory, released late Friday night, comes in the wake of recent GBS cases reported in Pune, Maharashtra, which have raised alarms among health authorities nationwide.

GBS is a rare but serious neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. The condition often follows infections such as respiratory illnesses, gastroenteritis, dengue, or the Zika virus.

Health officials warn that early detection is critical. Symptoms such as muscle weakness, tingling or numbness starting in the legs, difficulty walking or climbing stairs, loss of balance, and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, swallowing, or speaking, require urgent hospital care.

The IDSP advisory further cautions against self-medication and stresses preventive measures including maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding contaminated or raw food, protecting against mosquito bites in dengue- or Zika-prone areas, and following a nutrient-rich diet to strengthen immunity.

Authorities at both the state and central levels are closely monitoring the situation in light of the Pune outbreak, with preparedness measures being reviewed to address any possible spread