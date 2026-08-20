Meghalaya issues helpline number for tourists amid Shillong tensions

The Meghalaya Tourism Department has issued a public advisory as well as a helpline number, urging tourists and visitors to remain alert, follow official instructions and rely on verified information while travelling in and around Shillong amid prevailing tensions and concerns along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The department has provided a toll-free helpline, 1800-599-2026, for tourists requiring assistance. Visitors facing any difficulty during their stay have been advised to contact the helpline for support.

The advisory is particularly relevant for tourists travelling by road between Assam and Meghalaya, amid concerns surrounding the inter-state border. Shillong, a major tourist destination in the Northeast, attracts visitors from Assam and other parts of the region.

The Tourism Department has asked tourists to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the authorities. It has also urged visitors not to rely on rumours or unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

Tourists have been advised to obtain updates only from official sources and comply with directions issued by the authorities while travelling in and around Shillong.