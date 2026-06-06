Meghalaya issues new rules on official vehicle name boards, bans unauthorised displays

Meghalaya has notified a fresh set of regulations governing the display of name boards on government vehicles, laying down who can use official designation plates and the manner in which they must be displayed.

The Transport Department issued the "Display of Name Boards on Motor Vehicles Regulations, 2026", which came into effect from the date of publication in the official gazette. The notification states that no vehicle, except those specifically listed under the regulations, may display boards carrying the name of the government, a government department or the designation of a dignitary or official without prior approval from the Transport Department.

The rules permit designated name boards for constitutional authorities, elected representatives, senior government officials and members of the judiciary. These include the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Chief Executive Members of Autonomous District Councils, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and several other categories of officials.

Under the regulations, official boards must generally be displayed at both the front and rear of the vehicle, alongside the registration mark. Most boards are required to measure 50 cm by 15 cm, with specified colour schemes depending on the office held. The notification also makes it mandatory for the boards to be removed or suitably covered when the concerned dignitary or officer is not travelling in the vehicle.

A notable provision clarifies that the notification does not grant any entitlement to use tinted glass, black films, sirens, beacons or red lights with or without flashers. Such matters will continue to be governed by existing Home Department regulations.

The government has further stated that any future amendment to the regulations will be examined by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The new rules supersede earlier orders, notifications and regulations dealing with the display of name boards on motor vehicles in the state.