As the repair work on Meghalaya's Shillong-Dawki road is still pending, the state government has now issued tenders regarding the development project of the Umngot riverfront which is expected to be completed within two years.

The tender document released by the Meghalaya government outlines that the project is valued at approximately Rs 27.5 crore, encompassing the construction of pathways, pedestrian bridge, amenity buildings, as well as utility buildings.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had informed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) had issued three packages - Umshyrpi Bridge to Upper Shillong, Mylliem to Pynursla and Lower Pynursla to Dawki.

The project work on the road till Upper Shillong had witnessed progress, however the repair work had been highly affected due to the rain.

Reportedly, the concluding work on the Dawki road is yet to resume, along with the construction of the Dawki bridge.

According to the NHIDCL officials, the final stretch of the Shillong-Dawki road will have four lanes.