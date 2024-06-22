The number of cybercrime complaints in Meghalaya has surged dramatically in recent years, with 2,564 complaints recorded up to June 4 this year alone. Responding to the escalating situation, the police have issued an advisory urging residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant online.

In an era where information technology places vast amounts of data at our fingertips, the rapid development of the digital sphere has unfortunately opened new avenues for criminal activities. Financial fraud remains the predominant category, accounting for nearly 70% of reported cases nationwide.

Special Superintendent of Police (CID) Vivek Syiem stated the alarming rise in digital crimes. He urged citizens to adopt best practices to safeguard their private information and finances. Highlighting the stark increase in complaints, Syiem noted that only nine were received in 2019, rising to 118 in 2020, 224 in 2021, and 735 in 2022. In 2023, the number climbed to 892 complaints, with 586 already reported this year by June 4.

Efforts to combat these crimes have seen some success. Using the Ministry of Home Affairs portal "cybercrime.gov.in" and the helpline number 1930, authorities managed to hold back Rs 1.64 crore out of approximately Rs 8 crore reported as fraudulently obtained.

One common scam involves victims receiving calls from individuals posing as delivery company representatives. They claim the recipient's parcel contained illegal items and had been flagged by the police. The call is then transferred to a fake policeman who coerces the victim into making online cash transfers to avoid legal repercussions.

Syiem advised the public to be wary of unknown callers, especially those claiming to be high-ranking officials. He stressed the importance of not sharing confidential information or installing apps at the behest of these callers.

Another prevalent scam, "sextortion," involves cybercriminals befriending male targets on social media. They initiate obscene video chats and then use the recorded content for blackmail. Police urged people not to accept random friend requests or video calls and not to make payments under blackmail threats.