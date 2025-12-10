Meghalaya: Jaiñtia National Council leads protest against alleged illegal land transfer to cement company

A dispute over community ownership dominated a major demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in East Jaiñtia Hills, Meghalaya, where the Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) and residents of Daištong and nearby villages opposed what they called the unlawful transfer of community land to a private cement firm.

Hundreds gathered with placards, including “Shree Cement Go Back” and “Daištong Land Not a Factory Land.” Some protesters also voiced the phrase “Dai thaw Beaiñ, ngi Pyrshah,” translated as “selling land illegally, we protest.” Speakers from the JNC and village leadership argued that the reported land deal violated traditional ownership and stressed that no industrial use would be accepted without informed community consent.

JNC president Sambormi Lyngdoh warned that if the ongoing public hearing process fails to address what he described as an “attempted land acquisition,” the organisation will escalate its protest actions. He also confirmed plans to approach the High Court to safeguard ancestral rights.

Although the demonstration remained peaceful, it highlighted deep concern among residents who fear the erosion of customary land protections. JNC leaders said their campaign would continue until authorities and the company step away from the disputed area.

A final warning was issued regarding the scheduled public hearing: if officials “aligned with the company attempt to act with force, we too will respond with force… communicating in their own terms.”