The Jaintia Students' Union (JSU) has called for Jowai to be designated as Meghalaya's Summer Capital if the state government proceeds with plans to establish Tura as the Winter Capital.

In a statement, JSU General Secretary Neilkee Mukhim argued that equal treatment of the state's three major indigenous communities — Jaintias, Khasis, and Garos — is essential for maintaining fairness and harmony across Meghalaya.

The demand comes amid ongoing discussions about establishing Tura as a Winter Capital, a proposal currently being examined by an All-Party Committee constituted by Governor CH Vijayashankar.

"The Jaintia Hills region remains severely underdeveloped with significant infrastructure challenges," the JSU statement emphasised. "Granting Jowai Summer Capital status would promote balanced development and ensure equal representation among communities."

The students' organisation warned that any move favouring one region while excluding Jaintia Hills would trigger widespread dissatisfaction, potentially leading to democratic protests and agitations.

The All-Party Committee examining the winter capital proposal includes representatives from recognised and registered political parties, with relevant government departments also participating in the discussions. The committee is tasked with assessing the feasibility of establishing a winter capital in Tura and evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of having two state capitals.