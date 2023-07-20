The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Khliehriat circle on July 20 partially smeared black paint on the word ‘civil’ in the Civil Hospital, Khliehriat signboard in East Jaintia Hills district.

In a press release of the JSU, it stated that the Union conducted the inspection on July 20 and found that the hospital lacks basic medical equipment that helps deliver quality healthcare services to the people.

It may be mentioned, the hospital was recently upgraded from a community health centre (CHC) to a civil hospital.

The JSU also slammed the government for neglecting the East Jaintia Hills District even after 12 years of its creation.

“In view of this, we have decided to erase the name civil hospital till the government takes necessary measures to address the problems faced by the hospital,” the statement added.

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