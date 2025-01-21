Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Match Commissioner Mindu Dorjee inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Polo on January 20 to gauge its readiness to host an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier and an international friendly in March.

Also present during the visit was All India Football Federation (AIFF) Club Licensing and Competitions Senior Manager Abhishek Yadav, Meghalaya Football Association President Hamletson Dohling and other members of the MFA and officials.

Dorjee saw the ground during day conditions as well as under floodlights in the evening and also visited the proposed practice ground on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus.

Overall, he expressed broad pleasure in the state of the natural turf pitch at the JN Stadium, the floodlights and other facilities, with only a few minor points raised by him. The practice ground requires significant work but he was assured by Yadav, the MFA and contracted partners that it will be ready given the two months lead time.

Dohling thanked the state government for supporting the MFA’s bid to host these international matches. He added that it is the public’s passion and devotion to football that has encouraged the AIFF to back Meghalaya to host such a prestigious match.

The AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier will take place on 25 March between India and Bangladesh. A few days before that, there will be an international friendly between India and Maldives, allowing the state‘s football fans to enjoy two international matches in the state capital.