Meghalaya's Public Health Engineering Minister, Marcuise N Marak said that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved coverage for 5,23,600 households across the state as of August 18, 2024.

The coverage represents roughly 80.44 per cent of the overall target.

Speaking during the Assembly, Marak said that the progress in the work for Mawlai Umthlong is in process while the overall physical progress is 15 per cent. Meanwhile, the work for Mawlai Mawiong Umjapung is ongoing with an overall physical progress of 50 per cent.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya minister also said that the work at Mawlai Mawiong Rim is also underway with 35 per cent progress.

In Mawlai Nongkwar (Block 13), the physical progress is 23 per cent.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, on June 22 dismissed claims of irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, stating that significant progress has been made in the provision of drinking water supply to villages across the state.

Speaking with reporters, an official from the PHE department stated that the challenges that have come up amid the implementation phase are being resolved, adding, “We have made a significant progress in providing drinking water supply to villages across the state including Garo Hills. However, as that the project is still ongoing and we are resolving different challenges we face during the implementation phase.”