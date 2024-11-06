Bowlers ruled the day as 16 wickets fell on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match between Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir at MCA Ground, Polo, with J&K taking a 52-run lead. By stumps, J&K were 125/6 after bundling out Meghalaya for a mere 73.

J&K won the toss and chose to field in slightly overcast conditions, a decision that paid off. However, Meghalaya’s openers, Bamanbha Shangpliang and Arpit Bhatewara, put up a gritty fight, lasting the first hour and building a solid 53-run stand.

Shangpliang was bowled by Abid Mushtaq for 21, while Bhatewara followed shortly after for 24 in Mushtaq’s next over, marking the start of a dramatic collapse. Meghalaya lost all 10 wickets for just 20 runs as Abid wreaked havoc with a 5/19 spell, complemented by pacer Auqib Nabi’s impressive 5/9.

J&K’s batting wasn’t without trouble either. Meghalaya’s lead pacer, Akash Kumar Choudhary, struck back with 3/39 in 15 overs, supported by Ram Gurung (1/13), Dippu Sangma (1/49), and spinner Aryan Borah (1/20). But J&K’s Abdul Samad lifted the innings with a quick 34 off 34 balls, smashing three sixes before falling to Sangma.

Meghalaya will aim to quickly dismiss J&K’s remaining batters on day two to keep the lead in check and stay in the contest.