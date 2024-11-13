The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) has extended solidarity to protesting students at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), where a hunger strike over administrative concerns has entered its eighth day amid the deteriorating health conditions of participants.

"The health of hunger-striking students is deteriorating, with many hospitalised," states the JNUSU solidarity letter, highlighting the gravity of the situation at NEHU.

The primary demand centres on the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and four other top officials. Students allege corruption and procedural violations in administrative appointments, particularly regarding the failure to appoint a Pro-Vice-Chancellor for two campuses.

"Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla faces allegations of corruption and unaccountability in appointing four 'inefficient' officials without due process," the JNUSU statement notes, echoing NEHU students' concerns.

In a positive development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced receiving assurance from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding resolution of the crisis. "Received a call from Hon'ble Minister Education @dpradhanbjp, for his assurance to find a resolution to the current issue of NEHU," Sangma posted on social media.

The university's infrastructure has become a focal point of protest. According to JNUSU, NEHU "suffers from Crumbling infrastructure, Incompetent recruitment, Lack of basic facilities (e.g., drinking water in hostels), Delayed fellowship approvals for research scholars."

Vice Chancellor Shukla, responding to allegations, has proposed forming an inquiry committee headed by a retired judge or senior administrative official to examine controversial appointments, while maintaining his willingness to engage in dialogue with students.

The crisis represents broader concerns about higher education administration, with JNUSU noting that NEHU's situation "mirrors the state of higher education under the current Modi government, affecting even top universities like JNU."