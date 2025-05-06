Meghalaya has partnered with BAKDIL, a prominent faith-based organization, to expand the reach and impact of its Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission.

The collaboration reflects the state’s commitment to ensuring holistic care for every child, focusing on nutrition, early learning, and emotional supportthrough both institutional and community participation.

Launched with the vision of going beyond government-led efforts, the ECD Mission seeks to harness the strength of local organizations that have long been embedded in the social fabric of the state.

Taking to his microblogging site X, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma praised the collaboration, saying that faith-based organizations like BAKDIL play a vital role in shaping compassionate and resilient communities. “We are deeply grateful to BAKDIL for once again standing with us, supporting not just the mission, but the heart of Meghalaya itself. Together, we move forward in faith, unity, and shared purpose,” he stated.

The partnership reinforces the state’s inclusive approach to development—one that places children at the center and brings together government, civil society, and community leaders in a shared mission.

"Happy to forge partnerships with BAKDIL for our Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission," he stated.