The Joint Action Committee of the four frontal social organizations comprising the Khasi Students Union, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People, the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, and the Ri Bhoi Youth Federation on September 30 organized a public rally and candlelight vigil to protest and condemn the brutal murdered of one teenager girl which occurred the 26 September at Pahamsyiem village.

The public rally commenced from Iewmawlong village the native village of the murdered teenager girl Nisha Nongbet till Nongpoh Urban Shopping Complex where a public meeting and the candlelight vigil were also organized, the rally was also participated by the local villages head, the seng longkmie, and seng samla of the nearby village and school students.

Mentionable, on a fateful day on 26 September, one teenage girl identified as Nisha Nongbet was brutally murdered by one Dilbahadur Thaba who allegedly was in a living relationship with the victim for five months before the incident.

Police arrested the accused person on the same day.

During the public rally held in September 30, the programme was attended by Ferdynald Kharkamni, president of KSU, North Khasi Hills, Marcus Marten, president of HNYF, Northern Region, Phrangsngi Kylla, Finance Secretary RBYF, Ricky Majaw President FKJGP, Nongpoh Circle, CB Syiem, Chairman Nongpoh Town Committee, Anthony Suchiang, Secretary of Nongpoh Dorbar Shnong among others.

Speaking in the public meeting, the leaders expressed concern over the rise of the crime against women in the district and also the atrocities meted out by the khasi folk women from their nontribal spouse and strongly condemned the murder of the teenage girl which occurred on 26 September.

The speakers also strongly demanded the authority to take stern action against the accused person Dilbadur Thapa and demanded capital punishment.

The leaders also threatened any person who stands with the accused person for granting bail, they will be taken to account and be punished publicly.