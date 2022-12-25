As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters carried out heliborne operations with troops of the Indian and Kazakhstan Armies as part of ‘Exercise KazInd’ in the Eastern sector on December 24.

The sixth joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan would be called Exercise KazInd 2022. Building mutual understanding and trust in the area of national security is the goal of the 14-day exercise.

Named as the Ex Jenis (Ex Victory), the final validation exercise, would demonstrate the various skills taught, including patrolling, jungle shooting, reflex shooting, changing MRE rations, survival, and combat tracking, multi-modular troop insertion through air via slithering and low hovering and use of Mine Protective Vehicles, conducting raid, room intervention and house clearing drills, and unarmed combat display. The exercise will demonstrate the two nations' ability to operate together under the UN mandate.

The sixth joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan would be called Exercise KazInd 2022. Building mutual understanding and trust in the area of national security is the goal of the 14-day exercise.

The final validation exercise, would demonstrate the various skills taught, including patrolling, jungle shooting, reflex shooting, changing MRE rations, survival, and combat tracking, multi-modular troop insertion through air via slithering and low hovering and use of Mine Protective Vehicles, conducting raid, room intervention and house clearing drills, and unarmed combat display. The exercise will demonstrate the two nations' ability to operate together under the UN mandate.

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